ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given ESSA Bancorp an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.19 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

