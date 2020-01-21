Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $225.00 at Morgan Stanley

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $2,830,151.10. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

