Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.17 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $8.93 or 0.00103139 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, ZB.COM, Liquid and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01949901 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinbase Pro, ChaoEX, BTC Markets, Exrates, Coinut, Coinnest, Crex24, Gatehub, CoinTiger, Bitsane, OKCoin International, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, FCoin, BCEX, Bitbns, Kraken, CoinEgg, Coinone, Koineks, Liquid, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, BigONE, Stocks.Exchange, Coinsuper, LiteBit.eu, BitForex, Indodax, OKEx, Exmo, C-CEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, LBank, C2CX, BtcTrade.im, Coinhub, Coinroom, Cryptomate, HBUS, EXX, Ovis, CPDAX, Korbit, Bibox, CoinEx, Huobi, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitfinex, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

