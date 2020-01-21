Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to post sales of $121.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.66 million and the highest is $121.97 million. Evertec posted sales of $118.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.85 million to $482.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $512.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,259,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Evertec by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

