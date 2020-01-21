Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Evolution Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

