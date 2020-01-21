Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €25.95 ($30.17) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.65 and its 200 day moving average is €24.73.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

