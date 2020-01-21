Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.53.

Shares of EXR opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $111.92. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

