Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,095,300 shares of company stock worth $208,127,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.99. 5,018,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,804,025. The firm has a market cap of $628.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

