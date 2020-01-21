Faceter Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,305.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Faceter has a market cap of $405,898.00 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Faceter has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.98 or 0.05485885 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026886 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127827 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io.

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

