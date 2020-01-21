Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued on Sunday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

