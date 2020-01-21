Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,430 ($71.43) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,449.24 ($84.84).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 7,130 ($93.79) on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,917.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,393.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total transaction of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

