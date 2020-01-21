Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0385 (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Dcoin, Korbit and BiKi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.05422451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,342,006 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinsuper, Bitrabbit, Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Dcoin, BiKi, BitMax, WazirX, KuCoin, Binance, Korbit, BitAsset, Coinall and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.