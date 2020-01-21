Financial Contrast: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) vs. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NASDAQ:GSAH)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -21.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

