Financial Review: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) versus Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cancer Genetics and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.46%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Cancer Genetics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Genetics and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics $27.47 million 0.37 -$20.37 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cancer Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cancer Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Genetics and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics -59.28% -139.59% -28.46% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Genetics has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DermTech beats Cancer Genetics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

