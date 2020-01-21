First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $34.11 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $641.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 228,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

