First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.