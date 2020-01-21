First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FFBC opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

