First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Stephens

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the third quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

