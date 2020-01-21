FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a report issued on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.74. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

