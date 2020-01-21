Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.71. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

