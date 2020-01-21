Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FBC opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

