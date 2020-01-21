Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.30

Fletcher Building Limited (ASX:FBU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$5.30 ($3.76) and last traded at A$5.29 ($3.75), with a volume of 482020 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.18 ($3.67).

The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$5.00 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.76.

About Fletcher Building (ASX:FBU)

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building and construction products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Formica and Roof Tile Group segments.

