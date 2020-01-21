Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 7,250 ($95.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 6,950 ($91.42).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,206.25 ($107.95).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,976 ($118.07) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,085.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,825.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

