Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $603.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

