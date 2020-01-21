Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.05 on Friday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. The company has a market cap of $801.68 million, a P/E ratio of -84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

