Forterra’s (FORT) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of FORT stock opened at GBX 347.71 ($4.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 291.41. The company has a market capitalization of $696.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.