Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

FWRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.91 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 6.54%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,740.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,767.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

