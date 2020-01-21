Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.50 ($90.12).

FRA opened at €70.94 ($82.49) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The company has a 50 day moving average of €74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.39.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

