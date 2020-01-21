Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.12 ($80.37) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

