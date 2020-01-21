Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.37 ($64.38).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €48.47 ($56.36) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.71 and a 200-day moving average of €46.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

