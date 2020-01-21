FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) vs. Santa Fe Financial (NASDAQ:SFEF) Head to Head Analysis

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Santa Fe Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 61.11% 1.79% 1.33% Santa Fe Financial 5.09% -4.41% 4.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRP and Santa Fe Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $22.02 million 22.61 $124.47 million N/A N/A Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Santa Fe Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FRP and Santa Fe Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRP beats Santa Fe Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

