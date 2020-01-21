FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HOMB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 202,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

