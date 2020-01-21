FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gap Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

GAP stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,829,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,068,000 after acquiring an additional 210,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GAP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,517,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $135,098,000 after acquiring an additional 922,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GAP by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

