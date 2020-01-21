FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bombardier Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bombardier in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.35 billion.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.