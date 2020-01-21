FY2021 Earnings Estimate for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40.

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

CMWAY stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.64.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

