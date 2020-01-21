FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

LXP opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.