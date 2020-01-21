FY2021 Earnings Forecast for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Issued By DA Davidson

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BANF opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 over the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 30.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

