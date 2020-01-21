FY2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

PDC Energy stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,886,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,052,000.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.