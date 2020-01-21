FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

APTS opened at $13.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $612.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,329,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 539,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

