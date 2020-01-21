Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Gain Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

GCAP stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Gain Capital has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.11 million. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gain Capital will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 159.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 201,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the second quarter worth about $168,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

