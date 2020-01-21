Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GMR opened at GBX 8.93 ($0.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 million and a P/E ratio of 44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.53. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15).

Get Gaming Realms alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Buckley purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Mark Blandford purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.