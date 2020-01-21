Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.99. 8,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,039. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,954 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 44.2% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

