GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank cut GB Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 749.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 623.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that GB Group will post 1164.0000386 EPS for the current year.

In other GB Group news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.