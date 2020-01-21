Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.97.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

