Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Lifted to Buy at CL King

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. CL King’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s previous close.

GCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. 24,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $459,571 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

