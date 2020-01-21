Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Stake Trimmed by Vertex One Asset Management Inc.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,653 shares during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming accounts for about 1.5% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after buying an additional 510,698 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 453.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWR stock remained flat at $$111.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

