Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.35.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.32. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.01 and a 1 year high of C$27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

