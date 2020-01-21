Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $452.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.