Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 250 ($3.29). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLEN. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

GLEN opened at GBX 235.95 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

