Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.19.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $83.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,166,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,458,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $161,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,482. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 567.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 654,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

